Accused fiancée killer scheduled for court appearance in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man accused of killing his fiancée is expected to appear in court today for a preliminary hearing.

Cornelius Beggs was charged with 2nd-degree murder after allegedly killing his fiancée, 34-year-old Lysa Story.

Court records obtained by News 3 say Story’s body was discovered by her mother, in a home located in the 5500-block of Finespun Last.

Beggs reportedly fled the state after the murder, and was picked up by officials in Utah before being extradited back to Virginia.

Court sources say during today’s preliminary hearing, the Commonwealth will put on enough evidence to prove probable cause.

