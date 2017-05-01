Watch: Updates after 1 dead, 3 hurt in University of Texas stabbing

One person was killed and three were injured in a stabbing Monday afternoon on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin, officials said.

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported that one victim was dead at the scene and two were transported with possibly serious injuries.

The stabbings occurred near Gregory Gym, and one person was in custody, according to a tweet from the Austin Police Department. University police also were responding.

Police were warning people to avoid the area.

