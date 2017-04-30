× First Warning Forecast: Warm and windy start to the week

This April has been the warmest on record in Norfolk. From April 1 – 29, the average temperature was 66 degrees, which beat the old record of 65.3 degrees set back in 1994.

High pressure continues to keep us dry tonight and most of the day on Monday. Mostly clear to start tonight, with some clouds moving in. Winds will pick up a bit. Lows will be on the mild side, in the mid and upper 60s.

We are tracking a cold front to our west that will approach on Monday afternoon. It will be warm with highs in the mid 80s. The high pressure should keep us dry most of the day, with rain and storm chances increasing late. Winds will continue to pick up in the afternoon.

The cold front will push off the coast on Tuesday. A chance for showers in the morning Tuesday, with drier conditions to follow. It will be another breezy day, with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Wednesday is looking dry with highs in the mid 70s. It’s looking a bit unsettled Thursday through Saturday, with some rain and storm chances. Temperatures will be cooler for the weekend with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 10-15 mph, with higher gusts.

Monday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 15-20 mph, with higher gusts.

Monday night: Scattered showers and storms possible (30%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 20-30, with higher gusts.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

