CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Three people were displaced Sunday morning following a house fire.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 2700 block of Janice Lynn Court.

When they arrived, they found a fire in the kitchen area.

The fire was brought under control and put out just before 5 a.m.

There were no injuries.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced family with accommodations.

The cause of fire is under investigation.