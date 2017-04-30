× Community takes action, builds ramp for disabled Virginia Beach kid

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – The Virginia Beach community is taking action to help a boy in need.

11-year-old Tyler Hinzpeter suffers from cerebral palsy, which affects movement and muscle coordination.

Whenever Tyler needs to leave home, his parents Tommy and Crystal have to carry him down the stairs of their font porch.

Unfortunately, the family’s medical plan doesn’t cover access ramps so the Virginia Beach Noblemen stepped in.

They built a ramp for the family to ease their burden.

Sunday, they are finalizing the project – adding the railing for the ramp.

The group told News Three, they wanted Tyler to have greater access to his home without having to depend on others.