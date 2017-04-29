York County Firefighters respond to house fire in the Dare area

York County, Va. — York County firefighters are investigating what caused a house to catch on fire Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 5 P.M. in the 300 block of Jethro Lane.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the first and second floors of the structure.

Firefighters were able to contain it to second floor and attic area before putting the fire out.

The home also suffered additional heat, and smoke damage from the incident.

Newport News firefighters assisted with the situation.

No injuries were reported, and the family who lives at the home was not there at the time.