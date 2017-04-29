‘The Rock’ meets his biggest fan in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson met one of his biggest fans during a trip to Virginia.
Johnson took a trip to Virginia to relax at his farm. He was leaving the gym after a training session when the superfan flagged him down.
“As I’m pulling out of the parking lot I see all these women briskly walking to my truck with eyes wide…I shift gears to drive off and see them in the rearview waving at me saying ‘come back’,” Johnson said in an Instagram post.
He backed up the truck and met Sharonda Jackson, who immediately started crying and smiling.
“It was definitely unreal,” Jackson told Newsplex. “I couldn’t believe it. I was like I’m crying in front of “The Rock”. I’m balling like someone passed away and I could barely keep it together. That’s when he told me to stop crying and I said OK.”
Johnson filmed the encounter and posted it to his Instagram page. Check it out below!
When I come back home to my farm in Virginia to recharge, I have to go to a public gym to train (I'm building a gym on my property) and try to get in and out as fast as possible without drawing a crowd. While working out, I tell people no pictures I just want to train and a handshake will have to do. Then as I'm pulling out of the parking lot I see all these women briskly walking to my truck with eyes wide… I shift gears to drive off and see them in the rearview waving at me saying "come back".. I start loudly cussing at myself "SUM BITCH" in the truck because I know what's next..I can't ever drive away when I see women or kids. I back up. She starts crying and starts singing my favorite Taylor Swift song. I make a joke about the great moonshine we have in Virginia. We take selfies. They share really amazing thoughts with me about why they're big fans and I drive away feeling like the luckiest SOB on the planet to meet such amazing fans. This kinda stuff will always be the best part of fame. Tears and all. #ParkingLotLuv #IAlmostGotAway #GreatestFansInTheWorld #OneBigBrownBaldLuckySOB