‘The Rock’ meets his biggest fan in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson met one of his biggest fans during a trip to Virginia.

Johnson took a trip to Virginia to relax at his farm. He was leaving the gym after a training session when the superfan flagged him down.

“As I’m pulling out of the parking lot I see all these women briskly walking to my truck with eyes wide…I shift gears to drive off and see them in the rearview waving at me saying ‘come back’,” Johnson said in an Instagram post.

He backed up the truck and met Sharonda Jackson, who immediately started crying and smiling.

“It was definitely unreal,” Jackson told Newsplex. “I couldn’t believe it. I was like I’m crying in front of “The Rock”. I’m balling like someone passed away and I could barely keep it together. That’s when he told me to stop crying and I said OK.”

Johnson filmed the encounter and posted it to his Instagram page. Check it out below!