× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny with highs in the 80s

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking another hot and humid day for Sunday.

Mild and humid overnight. A stray sprinkle is not out of the question in our far northern communities. Another warm day for Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll have better chances for showers and storms Monday night as a cold front moves into the area late Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures will be more seasonable on Tuesday with highs falling into the mid 70s.

Sunday: Sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny and breezy. Increasing clouds later in the day. Rain and storm chances late. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 15-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.