Redskins day three draft picks

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – On the final day of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Redskins addressed their offense for the first time.

With the 114th overall pick (4th round), Washington scooped up Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine. The big (233 pounds) back owns the NCAA single game rushing record.

Something Redskins fans will like about Semaje Perine: he once rushed for 427 yards in a single game. Yes, 427. That's an FBS record. pic.twitter.com/J5bSKa0w3V — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 29, 2017

With the 123rd pick (4th round), Washington went back to the defensive side of the ball as the Skins select Michigan State safety Montae Nicholson. According to his NFL.com draft profile, the 6′ 2″ enforcer has “athleticism and aggression to make him a potential starter.”