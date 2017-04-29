Norfolk police enhance patrol efforts after two teens killed

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are enhancing their patrolling efforts and asking the community to report criminal activity following recent violence in the city.

Police are preparing for the coming summer months, when crime usually picks up.

In areas where violent crimes typically occur, there will be additional marked police vehicles, officers walking on beats and patrol assistance from specialized units such as the K9 Unit, Tactical Bike Patrol and the Gang Suppression Unit.

Last week, two teenagers were killed in separate shootings.

On April 24, 17-year-old Deshawn Spencer was shot in the 1500 block of Wilson Road. He died on his way to the hospital.

Kaison Mitchell was shot and killed in the 300 block of East Olney Road on April 26. A 17-year-old woman was shot in the leg. She was treated at the hospital and released hours after the shooting.

Police are asking community members to call the Norfolk non-emergency number at 757-441-5610 to report any suspicious person or activity. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can provide tips on criminal activity at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.