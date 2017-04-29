Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police say a motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash with a pick-up truck Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 3:15 p.m. in the area of Fort Eustis Boulevard and Stables Road between the pick-up truck and the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle is a 39-year-old Newport News man.

He was transported to a local hospital by medics and was expected to be airlifted by Nightingale to another hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Due to the severity of the crash, the Newport News Crash Team is investigating.