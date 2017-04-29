Marshall mauling: ODU baseball picks up 30th win of season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Behind 17 hits and seven innings of one-run ball from Adam Bainbridge, Old Dominion clinched the series against Marshall with a 16-1 mercy rule victory Saturday afternoon at the Bud Metheny Complex.



Old Dominion (30-12, 14-6 C-USA) pounded out a season-high-tying nine extra-base hits en route to its first-ever 15-run mercy rule victory. ODU scored two or more runs in five of the seven innings, including a combined nine in the final two frames.

Thus far in the series, the Monarchs have scored two or more runs in 10 of the 15 innings played.

Overall, nine different players recorded an RBI for ODU, while seven different Monarchs had two or more hits. The Monarchs have now scored 30 runs in the series and are hitting .507 as a team with 16 extra-base hits.

On the mound, Bainbridge tossed his second complete game of the season to improve to 7-1 on the year. The senior southpaw held Marshall (20-23, 8-12 C-USA) to just four hits, while striking out four. With the performance, Bainbridge lowered his ERA to 1.79.

At the plate, Kyle Battle went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored out of the leadoff spot, while Zach Rutherford went 2-for-5 with a team-leading four RBIs. Kyle Beam homered for the second consecutive day, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Jared Young, Vinnie Pasquantino, Nick Walker and Bryce Windham also notched multi-hit games for the Monarchs.

As a team, Old Dominion hit .471 with runners in scoring position and went 5-for-5 on the day with a runner on third and less than two outs. With the victory, the Monarchs have an opportunity to secure its third series sweep of the season with a win on Sunday.

Some perspective on ODU's 30th victory: last season, the Monarchs finished with 32 wins - their second most since 2007 (36 in 2014 - the last season in which the Monarchs appeared in the NCAA postseason).