Man fatally shot at Aqueduct Apartments in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man.

On Saturday at 5 a.m., dispatch received a call for gunshots heard in the 13200 block of Sojourner Court.

When officers and medics responded to the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, a 27-year-old Norfolk man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information.

If you have any information about the incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.