Driver ticketed following Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Saturday morning.

Police say a Kia minivan was traveling southbound on North Main Street and hit a Ford Mustang while leaving the 7-Eleven in that area.

The driver of the Mustang was pinned inside his vehicle for several minutes until Suffolk Fire & Rescue were able to pry the door open.

The driver of the Mustang was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The passenger in the Mustang was not hurt.

Minivan driver refused treatment.

The driver of the Mustang was ticketed for failure to yield.