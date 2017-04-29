Do the ‘Side’ Hustle!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Merriam-Webster defines the "side-hustle" as "work performed for income supplementary to one's primary job."

The term has been in regular use now for almost 70 years, gaining even more attention in the last two decades.

This week we're talking to local professionals about their side-hustles.

You'll meet a local hair stylist who's turned her massive Instagram following into a job opportunity, an accountant turned wedding photographer, and a woman who's using her fitness journey to put a little more cash in her pockets.

Watch News 3 This Morning all week long to find out how people just like you are "double-dipping" and making extra cash!

Join us weekdays starting at 5 a.m.!