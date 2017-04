CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police say a 20-year-old man has died after being shot in the face with a shotgun.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Seaboard Avenue in reference to an accidental shooting.

Witnesses told officers two people were handling a shotgun when it went off, striking a 20-year-old man in the face.

The man died on scene.

Police say the shooter remained on scene and is being questioned.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.