Woman arrested in connection to June 2016 murder in York County

YORK COUNTY – A 24-year-old woman was arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection to a murder that occurred in June 2016.

Amina Washington is the second person arrested in connection to the murder of Austin Baxley.

The body of 18-year-old Baxley was found on the side of the Crawford Road in the early morning hours of July 1, 2016. He was pronounced dead on scene from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Julian Rios on July 2 and charged him in Baxley’s murder.

Washington was arrested in Virginia Beach and is being charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

