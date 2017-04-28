Vote for your favorite People Taking Action story from the past year

Each year, News 3 and our community partners at Southern Bank honor 12 of our People Taking Action award winners from the past year who had the most-clicked stories on WTKR.com.

One of those recipients will receive our annual People Taking Action Humanitarian Award. That winner will receive a $2,500 gift certificate to CI Travel to book a vacation, plus a $1,000 donation from Southern Bank to the charity of their choice.

Check out the stories and vote for your favorite to win the PTA Humanitarian Award in the poll!

April 2016:

People Taking Action: Neighbor helps Army wife while husband is deployed

May 2016:

Guidance clerk at Portsmouth middle school receives ‘People Taking Action’ Award

June 2016:

Beloved Newport News high school counselor surprised with People Taking Action award

July 2016:

People Taking Action: Suffolk Police officer goes above the call of duty

August 2016:

Virginia Beach mail carrier saves the day!

September 2016:

People Taking Action: Local man volunteers coaching multiple sports teams!

October 2016:

People Taking Action: Good Samaritan takes action for stranded couple

November 2016:

People Taking Action: Local woman works night and day to reunite lost pets with owners!

December 2016:

People Taking Action: Virginia Beach teenager takes action with holiday lights!

January 2017:

People Taking Action: 9-year-old uses snow-blower to take action for neighbors

February 2017:

People Taking Action: local woman gives a voice to abandoned pets!

March 2017:

Virginia Beach man ‘engineers’ a way to feed hungry kids in his community