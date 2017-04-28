Click here for details on how to purchase a $100 raffle ticket for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

THE FLASH new episode, Tuesday 5/2 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 5:24 pm, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 03:57PM, April 28, 2017

“I Know Who You Are” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

 

VIBE FACES OFF AGAINST KILLER FROST – Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team meet Tracy Brand (guest star Anne Dudek), a scientist, who may be the key to stopping Savitar.  Unfortunately, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) is also after Tracy so Team Flash must battle their old friend, which proves to be particularly difficult for Cisco (Carlos Valdes).  Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile’s (guest star Danielle Nicolet) relationship takes a big turn.  Hanelle Culpepper directed the episode written by Bronwen Clark & Joshua V. Gilbert (#320).  Original airdate 5/2/2017.