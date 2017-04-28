Several students report injuries after school bus crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk Public Schools bus was involved in a crash at Lincoln Street and E. Olney Road on Friday afternoon.

There were students on the bus from the Academy of Discovery at Lakewood. They were returning from a field trip to the Virginia International Tattoo at Norfolk Scope.

Four students were sent to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters for further evaluation and the driver of the other vehicle involved was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

