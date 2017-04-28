Portsmouth Police search for 4-year-old taken by birth mother

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are looking for a child who they said was taken by her birth mother on Friday.

According to detectives, 4-year-old Zhakiya H. Davis-Smith was last seen with her mother in the 900 block of Crawford Parkway at 4:45 p.m. by her legal guardians.

The mother, Kayla Cassell, does not have custody of Zhakiya and investigators believe that she is may be traveling in a gold colored vehicle.

Cassell is a 19-year-old black female who is 5’5” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Cassell was last seen wearing a black button-up sleeveless shirt, black pants, and black flip flops with a flower bow on them.

Zhakiya is a 4-year-old black female.

She has black hair and brown eyes. Zhakiya was last seen wearing a blue tank top with red, white and blue dots, dark blue jean shorts, and white ballet style shoes. She has silver ball stud earrings in her ears.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Zhakiya or Cassell call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300.