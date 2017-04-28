Click here for details on how to purchase a $100 raffle ticket for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

Police investigate after man found dead near City Center at Oyster Point

Posted 9:01 pm, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 09:06PM, April 28, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was found dead in a ditch Friday night, police said.

Around 6 p.m., Newport News Police and Fire responded to the 700 block of City Center Blvd. in reference to a man found in a ditch.

When they got there police located a white male who appeared to be in his early twenties to mid-thirties who was unresponsive.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said there is no further information available.