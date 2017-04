PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating after a shooting overnight.

Dispatch received the 911 call at 1:25 a.m. in reference to a shooting at the Cock Island Bar & Grill on Airline Boulevard.

Police say an adult male was shot in his torso. He was transported to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.