N.C. officials say inmate used fire extinguisher to kill sergeant at Bertie Correctional Institution

BERTIE Co., N.C. – An inmate already serving a life sentence for murder has been charged with first degree murder for the death of a correctional sergeant at Bertie Correctional Institution.

On Friday the North Carolina Department of Corrections said 29-year-old Sgt. Meggan Callahan was killed from injuries consistent with an attack with a fire extinguisher.

Officials have charged Craig Wissink in connection with the assault.

An investigation showed Sgt. Callahan responded to a trash can fire in a dormitory in the correctional institution and got an extinguisher to put the fire out.

Wissink is accused of attacking the sergeant and North Carolina officials said a struggle happened.

Wissink is believed to have gotten the fire extinguisher from Sgt. Callahan and used it in the alleged assault, according to the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

Callahan was with the department since January 2012. She was promoted to sergeant in February 2016.

