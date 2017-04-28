× Golf Tournament fundraiser aimed at solving crime in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – An anonymous agency aimed at cleaning up the streets is holding their 24th Annual Golf Tournament today!

Tee time is at 12 at Sewells Point Golf Course and all money raised goes towards Crime Line.

Norfolk Crime Line is 100% donation based and their job is to take anonymous information from the public and use it to solve the city’s crimes. Tips leading to an arrest will result in payment for the citizen who called/texted into Crime Line.

Dozens of arrests have already been made this year because of the organization which means those citizens needs to get paid! That is where this Golf Tournament comes in. The money donated by the golfers, those buying raffles and contest winners all goes towards solving crime and making our community safer.

News 3 is a proud sponsor of Norfolk Crime Line and the 24th Annual Golf Tournament. Our Rachael Cardin will be in attendance at the event, stop by and say hi!

There will be a Captain’s Choice Award, Longest Drive Contest, Closest to the Pin Prize as well as lunch, dinner and a 50/50 raffle.