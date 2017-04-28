× First Warning Forecast: The heat is cranking up for the weekend

The heat is cranking up for the weekend….Our temperatures are about to soar to near 90 degrees this weekend!

As we move through our Friday afternoon, expect highs in the mid 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few isolated showers and storms are possible as a cold front dissipates near the area. Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Areas of patchy fog are possible late. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

This weekend, expect summer-like weather! On Saturday, we’ll see highs near 90 under a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm is possible. On Sunday, we’ll see highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Again, a stray shower or storm is possible.

More organized showers and storms will roll back in with a cold front late Monday night into Tuesday. Highs will fall from the mid 80s on Monday into the mid 70s by Tuesday.

This Afternoon: Clouds and Sun. Isolated Showers/Storms (20-30%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Areas of Patchy Fog. Warm. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: AM Fog Possible. Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Breezy. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storm s (20%). Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2002 F3 Tornado: Dorchester Co, F0 Tornado: Wicomico Co

2002 Severe Thunderstorm Outbreak Southern MD Large Hail, Strong Winds

2008 EF3 Tornado Suffolk. EF1 Tornadoes Brunswick Co, Colonial Heights, Greensville Co, Surry Co, Mathews Co. EF0 Tornadoes Gloucester Co & James City Co.

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

