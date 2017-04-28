Citizens help Portsmouth Police arrest suspect assaulting officer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man was arrested by police Thursday night with the help of some citizens.

On Thursday around 8:15 p.m. an officer working part-time at the Wal-Mart located at 1098 Frederick Boulevard recognized someone who matched the description of a suspect being sought for a series of burglaries to closed businesses in Portsmouth.

As the officer was speaking with the suspect, another officer arrived on scene and the told the suspect he was under arrest.

As police tried to take the suspect into custody, the subject began to struggle, falling to the ground on top of one of the officers.

The suspect then struck the officer several times in the face before two citizens assisted the other officer with taking the suspect into custody.

Police said officer who was assaulted sustained minor injuries.

After the suspect was placed into custody, the citizens who assisted the officers left the scene.

Officers said they would like for the two citizens who assisted them to please reach out to the Portsmouth Police Department Public Information Officer at (757) 718-9031.

The suspect who assaulted the officer has been identified as 32-year-old Clinton T. Pickens of Portsmouth, police said.

Pickens has been charged with Possession with the intent to distribute imitation narcotics, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Additional charges are pending against Pickens in reference to several burglaries investigators believe he is suspected of committing.

Pickens is currently in the custody of the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office.