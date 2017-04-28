Click here for details on how to purchase a $100 raffle ticket for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

Bomb threat forces evacuation at Booker T. Washington High

Posted 9:45 am, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 09:46AM, April 28, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. –  Students and staff have been evacuated from Booker T. Washington High School after someone called in a bomb threat.

Norfolk Police say the bomb threat was called in at 8:35 a.m. During the call, someone said there was a bomb that will go off at noon.

Students and staff were evacuated to the stadium while police and the bomb squad sweep the building.

So far, nothing has been found and everyone is safe.

