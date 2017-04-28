Click here for details on how to purchase a $100 raffle ticket for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

Baseball, hot dogs and competitive eating champ Joey Chestnut on Coast Live

Posted 9:38 pm, April 28, 2017, by , Updated at 09:40PM, April 28, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Nine-time major league eating champion and world-record holder Joey "Jaws" Chestnut talks with us about baseball, hot dogs and what it takes to win at eating a lot very fast.