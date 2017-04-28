× 52-year-old man arrested, accused of rape at Naval Weapons Station

YORK COUNTY, Va. – A 52-year-old man is accused of raping a woman at a local naval base.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff Office says the initial call came April 19 from security at the Naval Weapons Station Cheatham Annex.

When police arrived around 1 p.m. they talked with a 44-year-old woman who smelled strongly of alcohol.

News 3 is told she claimed Peter DeBrie, 52, forced her to drink alcohol and raped her while staying together in a recreational vehicle at the annex.

DeBrie was arrested two days later at a KOA campground in Virginia Beach and charged with rape.

Michael Voss, Public Affairs Officer for the Naval Weapons Station, confirms an incident at Cheatham Annex on April 19 involving DeBrie, but would not comment on the case.

In order to stay at the Cheatham Annex campground Voss says a person must be active or retired military, a dependant or a civilian with the U.S. Department of Defense.