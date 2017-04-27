Wanted man arrested after Norfolk Police chase

NORFOLK, Va. – A wanted man was arrested after he lead police on a foot pursuit Thursday.

Floyd Worsley was in the Norfolk Consolidated Courts Building and security was notified of his warrant and that he was in the building around 9:30 a.m.

The deputy got a description of Worsley and got a copy of the warrant against him in order to take him into custody.

When the deputy approached Worsley he ran down the hallway and down a flight of steps.

The deputy called for assistance and chased Worsley down St. Paul’s Blvd.

When multiple officers ordered Worsley to stop running and to get on the ground he did what they asked.

Worsley was cuffed and taken into custody. He had a warrant out for a probation violation.