Unsolved: Investigators haunted by 2004 murder of 28-year old woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ISLE OF WIGHT, CO., Va. - The discovery down the dirt road was like a bad dream.

The body of a woman lied at the edge of a farmer's field near Morgarts Beach. Someone beat the woman to death and dumped her body there.

"This case causes nightmares," said Lt. Tommy Potter from the Sheriff's Office. "This is one of those cases that you can't get out of your head."

Investigators began looking into the case on the day of the discovery on July 1, 2004. Through fingerprints, they identified the body as 28 year-old Carrie Singer.

Nearly 13 years later, the case remains unsolved, but now there's a renewed effort. Investigators are re-interviewing people who may have information and are testing the forensic evidence again. "We are basically working this case as if I just got a call this morning to say there was a body of 20-some year-old white female lying in a field," Potter said. A production company is also looking into the case, following investigators as they work on the case for a future television show.

Tonight on News 3 at 11, we follow the case with investigators. Find out the information they need to solve the case and where Singer was seen in the days before her death.