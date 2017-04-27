× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A very warm end to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several days in the 80s… Get ready for a big warm up to end the week. Highs will climb into the mid 80s today, almost 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog this morning but expect sunshine for most of today. We are tracking a cold front that will move in late tonight and into Friday morning. Scattered showers and storms are possible after midnight and for Friday morning. Showers and clouds should clear through Friday afternoon with highs returning to the mid 80s.

The weekend should be nice but very warm. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Many spots could flirt with 90° on Saturday. Expect partly cloudy skies through the weekend with an afternoon “pop-up” shower or storm possible.

Today: A Few Clouds, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Showers/Storms Overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers/Storms (30%), Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 27th

1937 James River Flooding: Crest Richmond Locks 25.20′

1980 F0 Tornado: Richmond

2007 F0 Tornado Gloucester

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.