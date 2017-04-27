Somali man gets life in prison for 2010 pirate attack on U.S. Navy ship

NORFOLK, Va. – A Somali man was sentenced Wednesday to life plus 10 years in prison for his involvement in the 2010 pirate attack on the USS Ashland.

Mohamed Farah, 31, was convicted in February 2013 of engaging in piracy and committing other offenses pertaining to the attack on the USS Ashland. There were over 20 charges in total across two separate indictments.

Court documents say Farah and five others attacked the ship on April 10, 2010. Four of the same men had also went to sea in February 2010 with the intent to capture another vessel for ransom but were intercepted by the HMS Chatham of the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy. Charges stemmed from both incidents.

The four men who participated in both incidents and the fifth man who only participated in the attack on the USS Ashland, have already been sentenced for their roles in the attacks: Jama Idle Ibrahim (15 years in prison), Mohamed Ali Said (33 years), Mohamed Abdi Jama (life plus 30 years) and Abdicasiis Cabaase (life plus 30 years), Abdi Abshir Osman (life plus 10 years).

