NORFOLK, Va. - Nato Fest is a celebration and appreciation of our local NATO Headquarters. Interact with NATO Representatives and visit their 28 Member Nation tents in the NATO Village.

We talk with NATO ACT Chief of Staff Air Marshal Graham Stacey about the celebration.

64th Annual Parade of Nations

Saturday, April 29, 2017

Downtown Norfolk, VA

10:00AM

NATOFest

Saturday, April 29, 2017

Town Point Park, Norfolk, VA

11:30AM to 3:00PM

norfolknatofestival.org