Norfolk Circuit Court appoints new Treasurer

NORFOLK, Va. – The city has appointed a new treasurer after the conviction of Anthony Burfoot.
In December, a jury found Burfoot guilty of six of the eight charges he was facing for public corruption and perjury.
Burfoot was sentenced to six years behind bars.
Norfolk Circuit Court appointed James B. Oliver as treasurer of the city on Thursday.
