Hampton Police need help identifying armed robbery suspects

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are looking for help finding suspects in a business robbery that happened Thursday.

Around 1:30 a.m., police communications got a call about a business robbery that had just occurred at the 7–Eleven convenience store located in the 400 block of Fox Hill Road.

The investigation revealed that two suspects entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money.

After getting the money the suspects fled the scene on foot towards Nickerson Boulevard, police said.

One suspect is described as a black male, 5’8–5’10, 140–160 pounds, last seen wearing a red hoodie black pants and red, black, and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 5’8–5’10, 140–160 pounds, last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes, carrying a black book bag.