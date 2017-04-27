Fugitive Florida sex predator may be traveling through Va. and N.C.

U.S. Marshals are warning residents that a wanted Florida man may be traveling through North Carolina and Virginia.

Marshals said there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Ernest Eugene Reigh.

Reigh was last seen in Fort Pierce, Florida but officials said he may be in North Carolina or on his way to Pennsylvania where he has relatives.

Reigh’s criminal record includes sexual assault of a girl under 12 years old in 1995. She was a Southport Middle School student at the time.

Marshals said Reigh worked as an assistant in the mid 1990s at the St. Lucie County Jail, but was suspended in March 1995 after the middle school student told investigators he had forced her to perform sexual acts for about two years.

After his release from prison, Reigh was dropped off at the a Greyhound bus stop.

His address was supposed to be in the 100 block of South U.S. 1, Fort Pierce.

Reigh failed to report to the Federal Probation Office and to register his address with the St. Lucie County Jail. Detectives have been unable to locate him and are now asking for the public’s help.

Reigh is considered a wanted absconded sexual predator with a history of carrying firearms. He is bald and has blue eyes, about 5’6″ inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you have seen Reigh or have any information that can help authorities call Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Crotty at 305-710-7395 or Task Force Officer John Brady at 954-707-2457.