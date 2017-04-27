× First Warning Forecast: Possible showers and storms overnight into Friday morning

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking very warm temperatures. Expect many of us in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Saturday.

Expect increasing clouds and mild conditions overnight. We are tracking a cold front which will move in from the west. We could see a few scattered showers and maybe even a storm overnight. Lows in the mid and upper 60s.

For the end of the work week, expect a few scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm, mainly in the morning. We could see a shower or storm into the mid afternoon as the cold front crosses the area. Highs in the mid 80s.

Even warmer for Saturday! Many of us will reach the 90 degree mark. Expect partly cloudy skies with low rain chances. Highs in the mid 80s for Sunday. More shower and storm chances heading into the work week.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. A shower or storm possible overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Chance for Rain/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and much warmer. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

