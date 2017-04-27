2017 NFL Draft kicks off in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The sky is the limit for the next wave of NFL prospects getting drafted this week. The sky is also the literal ceiling for this year’s NFL draft. On the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the 2017 NFL Draft is the first draft to be held outdoors in it’s entirety.

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be the draft headquarters, with an NFL Draft Experience set up for fans to play interactive games, and if you’re up for it, an aerial zip line that lines the parkway.

22 players will be in attendance to hopefully hear their names called in the first round on Thursday. Louisiana State (LSU) leads all schools with three prospects in attendance.

Among the prospects in attendance, former ACC quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky (North Carolina) and Deshaun Watson (Clemson) are hoping to be the first two quarterbacks off the board.

The Washington Redskins will draft in the 17th slot of the first round, with most mock drafts slating the ‘Skins to select a defensive prospect.

The first round of the draft starts at 8 p.m. News 3 Sports will have live coverage from the NFL Draft all day, and you can watch here.