Teachers bringing Books on Bikes to students in Newport News on Coast Live

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Books on Bikes is a finalist for the June nonprofit giveaway from One Hour Cares. In response to effects of poverty on children‚ and accessibility to high quality literature, teachers in Newport News ride bikes equipped with books and treats into student neighborhoods during the summer and extended school holidays to share the love of reading. (Learn More)

To date, One Hour Cares has given away more than $60,000 to local non-profit groups.

