Student hosts from the Cool School Challenge join us on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Congratulations to Plaza Middle School for being the top-fund raising school for 7 years in the Cool School Challenge, part of the Polar Plunge supporting Special Olympics Virginia.
Plaza has raised nearly $102,000 since 2011. What phenomenal students and teachers!
Four of those youngsters - Johanna Clark, Alex Cidlevicz, Carter Daugherty and Aniyah Michalak - who helped raise funds joined us to help host Coast Live in appreciation for their hard work and dedication to Special Olympics. Here are some highlights: