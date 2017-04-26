× Sentencing hearing for man charged with strangling wife and shooting friend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Christopher Cody Smith will face a judge this morning, potentially for the last time.

Smith is scheduled to have a sentencing hearing at 9:30 am. for charges related to a May 2015 crime that he admits he committed.

Police describe the crime saying Christopher Cody Smith started to choke his wife at a King Henry Court home in Virginia Beach but was interrupted by his friend. Smith is charged with shooting the friend in the stomach and back as well as shooting at police when they responded to the scene.

None of the officers were injured but it landed Smith with 2 counts of Attempted Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer.

For the strangulation and shooting Smith was charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm.

In July Smith pled guilty to the charges against him. He faces 13-18 years in prison.

His sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for November but was pushed back until today.

Stay with News 3 through the hearing as we update the status of this case.