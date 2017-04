CHESAPEAKE, Va. Р A  pedestrian was injured in a crash Tuesday night.

At 9:00 p.m., units responded to an injured person call at the intersection of Sparrow Road and Indian River Road.

When officers got there they were told that an adult male crossing the intersection was hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time.