KURE BEACH, N.C. – Seventeen turtles are headed back to the sea after being rehabilitated at the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

The turtles were released Tuesday at the Fort Fisher State Recreation Area in Kure Beach.

Many of the turtles were cold stunned during winter and were treated at NCARI’s Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center.

The event took place in southeastern North Carolina because the waters there are warm enough for a beach release.