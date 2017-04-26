Norfolk’s Pagoda to reopen restaurant in May

NORFOLK, Va. – The Pagoda in Downtown Norfolk will reopen its restaurant and tea house on May 2.

From Tuesday through Saturday, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., afternoon tea will be served from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant will serve brunch on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. It will be closed on Mondays.

The Pagoda has not released a menu on their website yet. According to the Pagoda’s website, it will “feature an international menu for an international city.”

The Marine Observation Tower, better known as the Pagoda, was a gift to the City of Norfolk from the Taiwan Provincial Government. In 1989, it was built on and around the pillars that held a 500,000 gallon molasses storage tank.

Materials from the tower were manufactured in Taiwan and shipped to Norfolk.