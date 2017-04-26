Norfolk taking action to make it easier to get to the beach

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk is taking action to rebuild public beach access points along the Chesapeake Bay.

According to the city, rebuilding the 28 public access ways is part of a larger effort to improve beach access and make them more attractive to residents and visitors.

Nine of the 28 access points were rebuilt and the remaining 19 only require minor work.

Crews have worked nights and weekends in order to ensure it is all complete before Memorial Day.

Recreation, Parks and Open Space staff has also designed signage and replaced the trash cans at each of the access ways.

The beach itself is also getting wider thanks to a nourishment project currently underway by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

You can find out more information about public beach access in Norfolk here.