NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A police K-9 was fitted for a new ballistic vest on Tuesday.

The K-9 officer’s name is Tank and his bulletproof vest will protect him while he is working.

Ballistic vests enable the dogs to move while in action and create a protection layer.

Newport News Police said the vest was made possible by a generous donation from the team at Liberty Tax Service, Spike’s K9 Fund.

Tank will wear his new vest with pride!