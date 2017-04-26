New York bowler bowls 12 strikes in under 90 seconds

A New York bowler may have just set the record for bowling the fastest 300 game ever!

Ben Ketola, 23, bowled 12 strikes in 86.9 seconds using 10 different balls on 10 different lanes. He moved from one lane to the next, bowling 10 strikes, before running back to the first lane to complete the final two strikes.

Ketola told Syracuse.com that he wasn’t expecting to do it, he just wanted to see how fast he could get strikes.

Syracuse.com says there is no official speed category in the official United States Bowling Congress’ record books.

However, Ketola wanted to attempt the unusual feat after watching a 2015 YouTube video posted by pro bowler Tom Dougherty. In the video, Dougherty bowled 12 strikes in 1 minute, 50.99 seconds.