Man arrested in connection with Hampton double shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting that happened on April 13.

Police responded to the 100 block of Bridgeport Cove around 8 p.m. and found one victim at that location and another in the first block of Camellia Lane.

A 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were both shot once.

19-year-old Thadduas Orlando Hayes, Jr., was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and one count of Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place.

Hayes is in custody at the Hampton City Jail.